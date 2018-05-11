Serbia's Dusan Lajovic in action during his men's singles quarter-final match against South Africa's Kevin Anderson at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

South Africa's Kevin Anderson celebrates after winning his men's singles quarter-final match against Serbia's Dusan Lajovic at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

Eighth-ranked South African Kevin Anderson edged Serbian qualifier Dusan Lajovic 7-6 (7-3), 3-6, 6-3 on Friday at the Madrid Open to book a berth in the semi-finals of an ATP World Tour Masters 1000 event for the first time.

Anderson, who finally broke through after 10 losses at the quarter-final stage of Masters 1000 tournaments, used his powerful serve to record his second win in two career matches against the 95th-ranked Serb.

He struck 15 aces over the course of the two-hour, 12-minute match and won 66 percent of his second-serve points.

The South African lost his serve once in the first set but managed to win what proved to be a critical tiebreaker, while he saved the lone break point he faced in the decider.

"I didn't really think of it too much (of my 0-10 record in Masters 1000 quarter-finals)," Anderson was quoted as saying afterward on the ATP World Tour's Web site. "Going out there today, I just really focused on what I needed to do. Thinking too much about previous results is not going to do me too much good."

Lajovic had upset Argentine world No. 6 Juan Martin del Potro 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (8-6) in the previous round for his first-ever win over a top-10 player.

The 2017 US Open runner-up will next square off in the semi-finals against Austrian world No. 7 Dominic Thiem, who upset Spanish world No. 1 and five-time champion Rafael Nadal 7-5, 6-3 on Friday.