France's Kevin Mayer, world decathlon champion, missed out on reclaiming his European title on Tuesday having committed three fouls in the long jump event of the Athletics 2018 European Championships.
Mayer had put himself to the top of the discipline after beating his personal record in the 100 meters with a time of 10.64 seconds, but his performance in the long jump took him away from the medals.
Two other French athletes, Ruben Gado and Romain Martín, also committed three fouls in the long jump.