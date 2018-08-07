Kevin Mayer (C) of France and Tim Duckworth of Great Britain cross the finish line in the 100m race of the Decathlon event at the Athletics 2018 European Championships in Berlin, Germany, 07 August 2018. EPA/FILIP SINGER

Kevin Mayer of France competes in the Long Jump of the Decathlon event at the Athletics 2018 European Championships in Berlin, Germany, 07 August 2018. EPA/FILIP SINGER

Kevin Mayer of France reacts after his third and final attempt in the Long Jump of the Decathlon event at the Athletics 2018 European Championships, Berlin, Germany, 07 August 2018. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

France's Kevin Mayer, world decathlon champion, missed out on reclaiming his European title on Tuesday having committed three fouls in the long jump event of the Athletics 2018 European Championships.

Mayer had put himself to the top of the discipline after beating his personal record in the 100 meters with a time of 10.64 seconds, but his performance in the long jump took him away from the medals.

Two other French athletes, Ruben Gado and Romain Martín, also committed three fouls in the long jump.