Russia's Karen Khachanov (R) poses with the trophy after winning the final against Serbia's Novak Djokovic (L) at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, on Nov. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ian Langsdon

Russia's Karen Khachanov celebrates winning the final against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, on Nov. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ian Langsdon

Russia's Karen Khachanov poses with the trophy after winning the final against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, on Nov. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ian Langsdon

Russia's Karen Khachanov upset world No. 2 Novak Djokovic 7-5, 6-4 on Sunday, earning his maiden ATP World Tour Masters 1000 title and ending the Serbian star's 22-match winning streak.

The 22-year-old Khachanov needed one hour and 37 minutes to defeat Djokovic for the first time, preventing the Serbian from equaling the record Spaniard Rafael Nadal set of 33 Masters titles.

On his way to his biggest career victory, Khachanov - tipped to be the next Marat Safin, a two-time Grand Slam champion - ousted four top-10 players, including John Isner, of the United States; Germany's Alexander Zverev; and Austria's Dominic Thiem before topping Djokovic, who is set to regain the top spot in the ATP rankings to be released on Monday.

Khachanov, currently the world No. 18, became the first Russian to hoist the Paris Masters trophy since Nikolay Davydenko achieved that feat in 2006 and is just the third unseeded player to triumph at the indoor hard-court event.

Although he was broken early and Djokovic took a 3-1 lead in the first set, Khachanov managed to break the Serbian's serve and get back in the match.

A break in the 11th game was all Khachanov needed to take the lead for good as he held his next serve to move a step closer to the title.

Khachanov's momentum continued in the second set, and the Russian took a 3-1 lead and never looked back.

With the win, Khachanov will end the season ranked 11th in the world, his best finish to a season yet.

This was Djokovic's first defeat since he fell to Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Rogers Cup round of 16 and just his 11th loss in a season that saw him regain top form after an elbow injury marred his past few seasons.