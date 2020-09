Senegal's first professional female surfer Khadjou Sambe, 25, before training at a beach in Les Almadies, Dakar, Senegal, 9 September 2020. EFE/María Rodríguez

Senegal’s first professional female surfer and Olympic hopeful is encouraging other girls and women of color to take to the waves.

Khadjou Sambe, 25, from Dakar, started surfing when she was 13, despite it being a sport practiced exclusively by men in Senegal at that time.