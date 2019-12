Yemenis chew mild stimulant khat during a wedding celebration in the western province of Mahweet, Yemen, 29 August 2019. EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

A Yemeni holds mild stimulant khat during a wedding celebration in the western province of Mahweet, Yemen, 29 August 2019. EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

A Yemeni vender displays bags of mild stimulant khat for sale at a market in Sanaa, Yemen, 02 November 2019. EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

A Yemeni farmer collects mild stimulant khat leaves at a farm in a valley on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen, 13 December 2019. EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

A general view shows a farm of mild stimulant khat in a valley on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen, 13 December 2019. EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

A general view shows a farm of mild stimulant khat in a valley on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen, 13 December 2019. EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

Yemeni vendors chew mild stimulant khat as they display khat for sale at a market in Sanaa, Yemen, 02 November 2019. EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

For thousands of Yemenis who find themselves out of work amid a seemingly endless war, khat is offering a lifeline.

Mohammed Salah, 25, is one of them. He graduated in Law three years ago and, unable to secure a job, found himself flogging the stimulant plant on a market stall in the capital Sana’a for a living.EFE-EPA