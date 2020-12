Gulam Hassan father of businessman Sabzar Khan, who has put his kidney on sale walks outside his house in Nussu village of Qazigund in Kulgam district, nearly 100 kilometers from Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 17 December 2020 (issued 30 December 2020). The disputed region of Kashmir has suffered unprecedented economic losses due to back-to-back security and coronavirus lockdowns since August last year. EFE/EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

A road side vendor waits for customer near a market in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 23 December 2020 (issued 30 December 2020). EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Mother of businessman Sabzar Khan, who has put his kidney on sale wails outside his house in Nussu village of Qazigund in Kulgam district, nearly 100 kilometers from Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 17 December 2020 (issued 30 December 2020). EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Gulam Hassan father of businessman Sabzar Khan, who has put his kidney on sale sits outside his house in Nussu village of Qazigund in Kulgam district, nearly 100 kilometers from Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 17 December 2020 (issued 30 December 2020). EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Nearly two years ago, Sabzar Khan, a 26-year-old businessman, expanded his construction business that was already growing rapidly in Qazigund, the gateway to the idyllic Kashmir Valley, nestled in the Indian Himalayas.

But soon after he raised funds by securing loans from a bank and local lenders, the Indian government suddenly scrapped the disputed region's semi-autonomous status on Aug.5, 2019, and enforced an unprecedented months-long security and communication lockdown. EFE-EPA