Real Madrid fans gather in Maidan Square, Kiev, Ukraine, on May 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Liverpool fans gather in Maidan Square, Kiev, Ukraine, on May 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

People descent on rolling stairs in the underground of the at Maidan Square metro station in downtown Kiev, Ukraine, on May 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

Ukrainian people wait as a metro train arrives at Maidan Square station in downtown Kiev, Ukraine, on May 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

Ukrainian people wait as a metro train arrives at Maidan Square station in downtown Kiev, Ukraine, on May 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

Kiev's subway reopened on Saturday after a false bomb threat caused five stations to close for several hours, subway authorities in the Ukrainian capital announced.

Kiev is to host the Champions League final match between Liverpool and title holder Real Madrid at 9.45 pm local time (6.45 pm GMT).

A statement on the official Facebook page for the Kiev subway said that no bombs were found after receiving an anonymous phone call earlier Saturday regarding the stations of Dnipro, Hydropark, Livoberezhna, Arsenalna and Heroiv Dnipra.

An earlier statement announcing the subway's closure had said an investigation was opened into the bomb threat.