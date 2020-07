A kite is seen flying over Nile River in Cairo, Egypt, 30 June 2020 (issued 03 July 2020). EFE/EPA/MOHAMED HOSSAM

Kites in Cairo, a way to forget about the pandemic

Every evening just before sunset thousands of kites fill Cairo's skies and soar over the Nile.

It has become a welcome escape for people living in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic in the Egyptian capital. EFE-EPA

