Liverpool's manager Juergen Klopp (L) and Mohamed Salah (R) attend their team's training session at the NSC Olimpiyskiy stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

A handout photo made available by the UEFA shows manager of Liverpool Juergen Klopp during apress conference in Kiev, Ukraine, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/UEFA HANDOUT

Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp on Friday praised Real Madrid counterpart Zinedine Zidane and the Blancos squad on the eve of the Champions League final here between the two teams.

Speaking at a press conference in Kiev, Klopp said that Real Madrid functions "like a clock from Switzerland."

The Reds coach went on to discount criticism of Zidane.

"If people think Zidane has no tactical knowledge - because people think the same about me - it would be really funny if two managers in the final had no clue about tactics. What would that say about the game?," Klopp said.

"Zinedine is one of the best footballers of all-time. I have to expect that he's brilliant, like he was as a player," Klopp said of the former Real Madrid star and World Cup-winning France international.

Klopp commented only briefly on the decision of his top striker, Egypt's Mohamed Salah, to observe the Ramadan fast up until match day on Saturday.

"Religion is private but all is fine. He's full of power," the coach said, referring to Salah's performance in practice.