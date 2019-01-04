Ryoyu Kobayashi of Japan soars through the air during a practice jump for the third stage of the 67th Four Hills Tournament in Innsbruck, Austria, Jan. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Andreas Stjernen of Norway during the 1st round for the third stage of the 67th Four Hills Tournament in Innsbruck, Austria, Jan. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Stefan Kraft of Austria soars through the air during a trial round for the third stage of the 67th Four Hills Tournament in Innsbruck, Austria, Jan. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANGELIKA WARMUTH

Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi moved one step closer to winning the Four Hills Grand Slam with a victory here Friday in the third stage.

Kobayashi collected a total of 267 points in Innsbruck thanks to jumps of 136.5m and 131m, besting Austria's Stefan Kraft, who piled up 254.2 points on jumps of 129.5m and 130.5m.

Norwegian skier Andreas Stjernen completed the podium with 242.7 points on the strength of jumps of 131.1m and 126m.

Kobayashi has 815.9 points overall in the Four Hills. His closest competitor, Markus Eisenbichler has 770.4 after finishing 13th in the Innsbruck event.

With a triumph Sunday in Bischofshofen, the 22-year-old Kobayashi will win the tournament and become only the third person to finish first in all four events, joining Germany's Sven Hannawald (2002) and Polish skier Kamil Stoch (2018).