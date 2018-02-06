Ronald Koeman (C) is being presented by the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) as the new coach of the Dutch national soccer team in Zeist, The Netherlands, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/OLAF KRAAK

Ronald Koeman is being presented by the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) as the new coach of the Dutch national soccer team in Zeist, The Netherlands, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/OLAF KRAAK

Ronald Koeman (R) is being presented by the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) as the new coach of the Dutch national soccer team in Zeist, The Netherlands, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/OLAF KRAAK

The Dutch soccer federation on Tuesday announced the appointment of Ronald Koeman as the new national team coach until after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 54-year-old Koeman said during his introduction that he was happy to take charge of the national team, noting that the job was a great challenge and honor.

The former coach of Ajax, Valencia and Benfica, among other clubs, is taking the Dutch team's helm at a difficult time since the Netherlands failed to qualify for the World Cup in Russia that kicks off on June 14.

Koeman's main objective will be to help the Netherlands qualify for UEFA Euro 2020.

The Netherlands should always be present in big tournaments since it has several talented players, Koeman said.

Koeman, a former Barcelona player, said he was sure that the Netherlands would be able to play at Euro 2020.

The last job held by Koeman was in the Premier League, where he coached Everton for 16 months until being dismissed in October for poor results.

Koeman, who appeared in 78 international games for the Dutch national team, led Barcelona to its first Champions League title in 1992, scoring the winner against Sampdoria at London's Wembley Stadium.