Brooks Koepka of the US lines up his putt on the eighteenth green during the second round for the 100th PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/TANNEN MAURY

United States' golfer Brooks Koepka continued to lead the World Golf Ranking released Monday, ahead of England's Justin Rose.

Top-10 golfers maintained their positions this week as Dustin Johnson of the United States remained in the third spot, followed by his compatriot Justin Thomas.

Meanwhile, Poom Saksansin from Thailand jumped 95 places up to world No. 144, thanks to his victory at the Indonesian Masters, while David Lipsky of the USA rocketed 150 spots to be placed world No. 190, following his Sunday's victory at South Africa's Alfred Dunhill Championship.

The current golf rankings and points are as follows:

1. Brooks Koepka (USA) 9.92 average points

2. Justin Rose (England) 9.91

3. Dustin Johnson (USA) 8.62

4. Justin Thomas (USA) 8.21

5. Bryson DeChambeau (USA) 7.08

6. Jon Rahm (Spain) 6.71

7. Francesco Molinari (Italy) 6.20

8. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 6.18

9. Rickie Fowler (USA) 5.69

10. Tony Finau (USA) 5.68.