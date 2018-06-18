Brooks Koepka (l) celebrates with the US Open Championship Trophy and his father Bob (r) after winning the 118th US Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York, on 17 June 2018. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY

Brooks Koepka celebrates with the US Open Championship Trophy after winning the 118th US Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York, on 17 June 2018. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Brooks Koepka of the US reacts on the sixteenth hole during the final round of the 118th US Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York, on 17 June 2018. Koepka went on to win the US Open EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

US golfer Brooks Koepka won his second consecutive US Open tourney on Sunday in Shinnecock Hills, on Long Island east of New York City.

The victory comes after he won the 2017 US Open in Wisconsin, a twofer that had not been achieved since 1988-89, when Curtis Strange won two back-to-back Opens in Massachusetts and New York.

Koepka's triumph is also the fourth by an American since Jordan Spieth's 2015 win and is especially relevant in a Ryder Cup year, the biennial competition between the US and Europe that will be played in late September in Paris.

Americans ended up dominating the classification board, headed by Koepka at +1, considerably worse than his 16-under score last year, with Brits Tommy Fleetwood at +2 and Tyrrel Hatton at +6, while Sweden's Henrik Stenson also came in at +6.

Fleetwood had shot a marvelous 63 - seven-under par - on Sunday for a total +2 score of 282, and he was the man to beat as Koepka went through his own nail-biting final round.

Meanwhile, Dustin Johnson (+3), ranked number one in the world, Patrick Reed (+4), the winner of the Augusta Masters this year, Tony Finau (+5) and Xander Schauffele (+6) finished near their countryman and have good prospects for being included in the US Ryder Cup team.

The players had complained of the brutal conditions at Shinnecock Hills over the past four days, but Koepka - who shot a 68 in the final round - and the other top scorers seemed to keep their nerve through the final stretch.

Legendary US golfer Phil Mickelson was hit with a 2-stroke penalty on the third day of play at this year's 118th edition of the US Open for swatting a moving - and misdirected - putt with his putter, explaining later that he preferred to take the penalty rather than play the ball from off the green.

Meanwhile, Spain's No-5-ranked Jon Rahm was unable to get the traction he needed and Tiger Woods, the winner of three US Opens, was unable to make the +8 cut, being at +10 after the first two days.

The final result was Koepka shooting 75, 66, 72 and 68, Fleetwood firing 75, 66, 78 and 63, and Johnson ending up with 69, 67, 77 and 70.