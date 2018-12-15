Cheteshwar Pujara of India reacts after being struck by the ball during day two of the second Test match between Australia and India at Perth Stadium in Perth, Australia, Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO USE IN BOOKS, NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Virat Kohli (bottom) of India dives for his crease during day two of the second Test match between Australia and India at Perth Stadium in Perth, Australia, Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO USE IN BOOKS, NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Ajinkya Rahane of India shouts to Virat Kohli of India to avoid a runout during day two of the second Test match between Australia and India at Perth Stadium in Perth, Australia, Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO USE IN BOOKS, NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Indian batsman Virat Kohli bats during day two of the second Test match between Australia and India at Perth Stadium in Perth, Australia, Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO USE IN BOOKS, NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Indian fans wave their flags during day two of the second Test match between Australia and India at Perth Stadium in Perth, Australia, Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO USE IN BOOKS, NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A general view of play during day two of the second Test match between Australia and India at Perth Stadium in Perth, Australia, Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO USE IN BOOKS, NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

India scored a promising 172/3 on Saturday at the end of day two of the second test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy, in reply to Australia's 326 in the first innings.

Indian captain Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane were at the crease on 82 and 51, respectively, as they helped India comeback in the match, while they still trail Australia by 154 runs with seven wickets in hand.

Resuming at 277/6 on a difficult pitch, Australian captain Tim Paine and Pat Cummins put on a half-century stand for the seventh wicket, before the team was bowled out for 326.

Australia did well to get the openers out cheaply - with a wicket on each before and after lunch - leaving the visitors in trouble at 8/2.

This led to Cheteshwar Pujara and captain Virat Kohli putting their heads down to do some damage control.

Pujara as usual anchored himself to the crease, while Kohli checked his aggression in the face of some very tight, disciplined bowling from Australia.

By tea, India had managed to trudge to 70/2 in 32.0 overs without losing another wicket, however, the ball was still clearly in Australia's court.

Ironically, it was only after Pujara fell, with the score reading 82/3, that India managed to actually push back against the relentless Australian bowlers.

A brilliant counter-attack by Ajinkya Rahane eased the pressure on the Indian captain.

The last hour of the final session was the most productive one for the visitors as both batsmen played more freely, while a tired set of bowlers looked less threatening.

The match is evenly poised, but a lot depends on whether the home team can get some early wickets to gain the upper hand, especially considering that any lead in the first innings could prove to be decisive in the match.

Score Australia (1st innings): 326/10 (108.3 overs)

M Harris 70 (141 balls)

T Head 58 (80 balls)

I Sharma 41/4 (20.3 overs)

J Bumrah 53/2 (26 overs)

India (1st innings): 172/3 (69 overs)

V Kohli 82 (181 balls)

A Rahane 51 (103 balls)

M Starc 42/2 (14 overs)

J Hazlewood 50/1 (16 overs)