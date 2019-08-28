French actress Juliette Binoche (L), Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda (C) and French actress Catherine Deneuve at 76th annual Venice International Film Festival. EFE/EPA/CLAUDIO ONORATI

The film “La Verité” (The Truth) by Japanese director Kore-eda Hirokazu will open the 76th edition of the Venice International Film Festival.

The movie is Kore-eda Hirokazu’s first one to be shot outside Japan and is in French.

“We shot the movie in ten weeks last fall in Paris,” Kore-eda Hirokazu said in an interview to Venice Film Festival.

The film starring Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche and Ethan Hawke tells the story of Fabienne, a star of French cinema, and her daughter, who returns to Paris from New York with her husband and child.

Once mother and daughter are together their relationship turns sour.

“The encounter between the universe of Japan's most important filmmaker today and two beloved actresses like Catherine Deneuve and Juliette Binoche, brought to life a poetic reflection on the relationship between a mother and her daughter, and the complex profession of acting,” Alberto Barbera, director of the Venice Film Festival director, said.

“It will be a pleasure to present this movie as the opening film of this year's Venice Film Festival."

Kore-eda Hirokazu said that he had tried to make the characters live in a small universe “with their lies, pride, regrets, sadness, joy, and reconciliation.a”

In 2018 the Japanese director clinched the Palm dÓr at Cannes 2018 for ‘Shoplifters’.

His works “Like father, like son”,“Our little sister”,“After the storm”, and “The third murder” have also been prized in several international film festivals.

Asked for the experience of working with the help of a translator is, actress Catherine Deneuve said that it was “original and complex.”

“The first week was a bit difficult, we needed the time to get used to looking at someone else and listening to someone else because everything was going through Kore-eda’s translator,” Deneuve said.

“It was therefore a very unique experience, that went beyond the enormous constraints that we have in life in general, those of communication.”

The 76th edition of the Venice Film Festival will also show “Pelikanblut”, by Katrin Gebbe; “Ad Astra”, by James Gray; and “Ema”, by Pablo Larrain.

Netflix will take part in the ongoing edition with “The Laundromat”, by Steven Soderbergh.

The film, starring Meryl Streep and Antonio Banderas, is a thriller based on Panama papers.

On 29 Aug Spanish film director Pedro Almodóvar will be awarded the ‘Leone d’Oro’ for his career.

The Burnt Orange Heresy by Giuseppe Capotondi will close the festival on 7 Sept. EFE-EPA.