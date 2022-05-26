A professionally trained architect with a passion for cinema, Joseph Kosinski is the guiding hand behind the return of the Top Gun franchise to the big screen after a 36-year wait.
Despite having only four films to his name, Kosinski was chosen by Paramount Pictures to direct the long-awaited follow-up to "Top Gun," the 1986 high-flying, adrenaline-filled action-drama film that helped catapult Tom Cruise to super-stardom.
Huge expectations now surround the sequel, a film that was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic but now arrives in the United States on Friday with solid momentum after a highly successful world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.