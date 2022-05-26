Paramount Pictures provided this photo of director Joseph Kosinski at work during the shooting of "Top Gun: Maverick." EFE/Scott Garfield Paramount Pictures/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

From left to right: screenwriter Christopher McQuarrie, actor Tom Cruise, director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer during the shooting of "Top Gun: Maverick."

A professionally trained architect with a passion for cinema, Joseph Kosinski is the guiding hand behind the return of the Top Gun franchise to the big screen after a 36-year wait.

Despite having only four films to his name, Kosinski was chosen by Paramount Pictures to direct the long-awaited follow-up to "Top Gun," the 1986 high-flying, adrenaline-filled action-drama film that helped catapult Tom Cruise to super-stardom.

Huge expectations now surround the sequel, a film that was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic but now arrives in the United States on Friday with solid momentum after a highly successful world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.