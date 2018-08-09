Chelsea on Thursday confirmed Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic had joined the Blues on a season-long loan deal from Real Madrid.

Chelsea and Real Madrid reached an agreement on the 24-year-old's loan transfer until June 30, 2019 on Wednesday.

"I am really happy and excited to be here at Chelsea. It is an amazing feeling. I will try to do my best for this club," Kovacic said.

"It is a new league for me, the beginning is always tough but I am sure the coach and my new team-mates will help me and I am looking forward to a great season," he added.

The Premier League side's director Marina Granovskaia welcomed Kovacic, saying "he is a perfect fit for us this season."

Kovacic joined Real Madrid in August 2015, where he played 109 matches, scored three goals and made eight assists.