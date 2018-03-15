Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria in action during the men's Super G final race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup finals in Are, Sweden, Mar. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Pontus Lundahl

Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria reacts after the men's Super G final race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup finals in Are, Sweden, Mar. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Anders Wiklund

(L-R) Second placed Christof Innerhofer of Italy, winner Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria, and third placed Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway and Thomas Dressen of Germany pose after the men's Super G final race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup finals in Are, Sweden, Mar. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Anders Wiklund

Austrian skier Vincent Kriechmayr on Thursday won the final super-G event at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, his second win in two days, following his triumph in the downhill, while Norwegian Kjetil Jansrud successfully defended his title.

Kriechmayr recorded a time of 49.43 seconds, just 0.04 seconds ahead of Italy's Christof Innerhofer, who claimed the second spot, while Germany's Thomas Dressen completed the podium.

Despite coming 6th in the event, Jansrud earned his third super-G title following the 2015 and 2017 crowns, with 400 points in the general classification, 80 points more than second-placed Kriechmayr.

Norway's Aksel Lund Svindal came in third in the general classifications with 274 points.