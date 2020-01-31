With the film "Alien" as her reference point, actress Kristen Stewart was the perfect candidate to star in "Underwater," which hits Spanish theaters on Friday and combines horror and science fiction to highlight the threat in the oceans that the "ecosystem" can become "dangerous" if we don't take care of it.

In an interview with EFE, aside from discussing the movie's ecologist message, Stewart said that the sci-fi film exchanges outer space for the ocean depths, with the film coming for her at a time when women are playing roles that "they want to emulate" but never had the "chance to do" before.

She made note of "the things that women are representing just now" and compared them to the "sort of archetypal roles ... we want to emulate, as women, who felt like we never had a chance to do those things."

"If you start scratching it, you start taking things that don't belong to you, you start diminishing resources and things that ... that only preserve your existence ... they're gonna come for you. ... The movie's definitely about a sort of ... a base survival instinct and questioning why we do certain things ... It's a little ironic," she said.