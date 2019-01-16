Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic in action during her women's singles second round match against Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE TONGO

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic in action during her women's singles second round match against Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE TONGO

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic signs autographs after winning her women's singles second round match against Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE TONGO

Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania in action during her women's singles second round match against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE TONGO

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic in action during her women's singles second round match against Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE TONGO

Petra Kvitova advanced to the third round of the Australian Open for the first time in four years, routing Irina-Camelia Begu in straight sets on Wednesday.

The eighth seed downed her Romanian opponent 6-1, 6-3 in one hour and nine minutes.

The Czech, who holds a tour-leading six titles, slammed 26 winners and dropped serve only once to make it to the last 32 in Melbourne for the first time since 2015.

Kvitova played a sharp game, including a forceful forehand return that prevented her opponent from closing out her first service game at 40-15.

She also played a power-packed final game, seizing the first match point with a sizzling inside-out forehand winner.

Kvitova will face-off former world number 7 Belinda Bencic, who beat Yulia Putintseva 7-5, 4-6, 6-2.