Veronica Cepede Royg of Paraguay in action against Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic during their women's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Veronica Cepede Royg of Paraguay in action against Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic during their women's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic in action against Veronica Cepede Royg of Paraguay during their women's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic on Monday beat Paraguay's Veronica Cepede Royg 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 to advance to the second round of the French Open.

In their first career encounter, eighth-seed Kvitova fell a set down against Cepede, world No. 87, but came back to win the match in two hours and seven minutes, her 31st victory this year.

The two-time Wimbledon champion is next set to face Spain's Lara Arruabarrena Vecino, world No. 91, who defeated world No. 37 Timea Babos of Hungary 7-6 (7-5), 6-3.

In other Roland Garros action on Monday, former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka made her first French Open appearance since 2016, but fell short against world No. 57 Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic 7-5, 7-5.

Siniakova booked a place at the tournament's second round for the first time in her career, and is scheduled to play against Kateryna Kozlova of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, 13th-seed Madison Keys of the Unites States defeated her compatriot Sachia Vickery 6-3, 6-3, and is to face another US player, Caroline Dolehide, in the next round.