Several workers remove the last pieces of a commemorative statue between Ukraine and Russia, in Kyiv (Ukraine). EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

A Soviet-era statue in the heart of Kyiv that was symbolic of Ukraine’s friendship with Russia was pulled down this week.

The mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko, gave the order to dismantle the bronze sculpture which features two workers holding a Soviet order of friendship that stood under a giant titanium Friendship Arch which was erected in 1982 to mark the 60th anniversary of the Soviet Union.

‘HISTORIC MOMENT’

Despite Ukraine’s historical ties with Moscow, it is hard to find anyone in Kyiv who opposes the demolition.

Every day, hundreds of people come to the site where operators work, intent on documenting what residents see as the symbol of a new chapter in Ukraine’s history.

