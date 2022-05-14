Kyiv and the towns of surrounding the Ukrainian capital that were occupied by the Russians are starting to recover from the invasion: electricity and water supplies have returned, the train service between Bucha and Kyiv is running again and buses are coming and going from the bombed Hostomel.
In Kyiv, which appeared to empty out in the first days of the war, the mayor Vitali Klitschko says the population is currently 2.5 million, nearing the just over 3 million people who lived in the city before the war.
Nikolai, 65, is happy to have returned to work. His colleagues call him "Didus", "grandfather". He is the driver of the bus that links Hostomel with Kyiv. "I didn't know what to do at home anymore," he says.
