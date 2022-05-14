A woman waits for the newly restored public transport in the Ukrainian town of Hostomel on May 11. EFE/Lourdes Velasco

General view of the Lavina shopping center on May 11. The roof of the shopping center, the largest in kyiv and also in Ukraine, was destroyed by a missile and this week it has reopened, although workers continue to repair the damage in this spacious and resplendent place. Not many customers yet. EFE / Lourdes Velasco

Several people on board a bus that connects the Ukrainian municipality of Gostomel with kyiv on May 11. EFE/Lourdes Velasco

Kyiv and the towns of surrounding the Ukrainian capital that were occupied by the Russians are starting to recover from the invasion: electricity and water supplies have returned, the train service between Bucha and Kyiv is running again and buses are coming and going from the bombed Hostomel.



In Kyiv, which appeared to empty out in the first days of the war, the mayor Vitali Klitschko says the population is currently 2.5 million, nearing the just over 3 million people who lived in the city before the war.



Nikolai, 65, is happy to have returned to work. His colleagues call him "Didus", "grandfather". He is the driver of the bus that links Hostomel with Kyiv. "I didn't know what to do at home anymore," he says.



(...)