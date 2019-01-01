Ryan Harrison of the US in action during his first round match against Nick Kyrgios of Australia at the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Australia, Jan. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAN PELED

Nick Kyrgios of Australia in action during his first round match against Ryan Harrison of the US at the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Jan. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAN PELED

Nick Kyrgios of Australia in action during his first round match against Ryan Harrison of the US during the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Australia, Jan. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAN PELED

Australia's Nick Kyrgios on Tuesday lived up to potential with a defeat of Ryan Harrison of the United States 7-6(5), 5-7, 7-6(5) at the first round of Brisbane International.

The defending champion qualified for the tournament's second round after he crunched 45 aces in a match that lasted two hours and eight minutes.

"I knew it was going to be tough. I know my serve is a shot that usually gets me through tough matches. I was very rusty from the back of the court. I did not hit too much over the off-season, but I was happy to get through," the 23-year-old said.

The No. 8 seed is set to take on France's Jeremy Chardy, who defeated Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Tuesday.