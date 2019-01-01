Australia's Nick Kyrgios on Tuesday lived up to potential with a defeat of Ryan Harrison of the United States 7-6(5), 5-7, 7-6(5) at the first round of Brisbane International.
The defending champion qualified for the tournament's second round after he crunched 45 aces in a match that lasted two hours and eight minutes.
"I knew it was going to be tough. I know my serve is a shot that usually gets me through tough matches. I was very rusty from the back of the court. I did not hit too much over the off-season, but I was happy to get through," the 23-year-old said.
The No. 8 seed is set to take on France's Jeremy Chardy, who defeated Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Tuesday.