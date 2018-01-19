Nick Kyrgios (L) of Australia and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (R) of France embrace after their third round match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK CRISTINO

Nick Kyrgios of Australia celebrates winning his third round match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH

Australia's Nick Kyrgios, world No.17, on Friday made it through the Australian Open third round for the second time in his career after defeating Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (7-5).

The 2018 Brisbane champion took revenge, on home soil, for his defeat in their previous match against his idol Tsonga in Marseille 2017.

"Tsonga is a great guy, a champion of the game, someone I looked up to as a kid," Kyrgios said after the three-and-17-minute match. "I am just happy to get through. To be in the locker room with these guys, the first year especially, was surreal."

In the upcoming round, Kyrgios is set to face world No.3 Grigor Dimitrov in a highly-anticipated match.