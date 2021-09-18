The large-scale installation by late artist Christo that has seen Paris’ Arc de Triomphe wrapped in recyclable metallic grey fabric, was opened to the public on Saturday. EFE
‘L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped’ open in Paris
The sun shines through the fully wrapped Arc de Triomphe monument, as part of an art installation entitled 'L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped' by late Bulgarian-born US artist Christo, in Paris, France, 18 September 2021.EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON
Police patrol as people gather around the fully wrapped Arc de Triomphe monument, as part of an art installation entitled 'L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped' by late Bulgarian-born US artist Christo, in Paris, France, 18 September 2021. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON
People pose for photos next to the fully wrapped Arc de Triomphe monument, as part of an art installation entitled 'L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped' by late Bulgarian-born US artist Christo, in Paris, France, 18 September 2021. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON
Paris (France), 18/09/2021.- The fully wrapped Arc de Triomphe monument, as part of an art installation entitled 'L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped' by late Bulgarian-born US artist Christo, in Paris, France, 18 September 2021. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON
