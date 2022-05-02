Students interact with therapy dogs at the León XIII school in Barcelona, Spain on May 2, 2022. EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

A school in Barcelona has become the first in Spain to offer classes with therapy dogs as part of its curriculum in a bid to prevent bullying and teach pupils about respect.

Students at the Leon XIII school socialize with their four-legged classmates once a week, and while the sessions revolve around games and having fun, they also serve as a lesson on tolerance and self-esteem, Anabel Valera, a director of teaching, said Monday.

“The labels that the pupils might have in a classroom disappear when they are with the dogs, which brings out the sensitive side in all of them,” she added. EFE

