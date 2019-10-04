A Kashmiri farmer works in a paddy field in the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Kashmir, India, Oct.2, 2019 (issued Oct.4, 2019). EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

A crippling labor crunch has hit India-administered Kashmir in the thick of its harvest season after the government’s contentious decision of stripping the disputed territory of its semi-autonomous status that has thrown the troubled state into a fresh turmoil.

The government, anticipating a backlash to its Aug. 5 move of revoking Article 370 of the constitution, asked all non-locals to move out of the Himalayan valley and imposed a strict curfew and communications blackout in the region. EFE-EPA