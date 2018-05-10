Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro in action during his men's third round match against Serbia's Dusan Lajovic at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUANJO MARTIN

Serbian qualifier Dusan Lajovic rallied from a set down to upset Argentine world No. 6 Juan Martin del Potro 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (8-6) in third-round action Thursday at the Madrid Open and book a place in the quarter-finals of an ATP World Tour Masters 1000 event for the first time.

The victory also was the 95th-ranked Serbian's first-ever win over a top-10 player.

Del Potro squandered numerous opportunities to seal the win over Lajovic, including letting a 4-0 lead slip away in the tiebreaker largely due to unforced errors.

The Serbian grew in confidence throughout the two-hour, 17-minute match against the Argentine, who was playing his first clay-court tournament of the year after a strong early-season, hard-court campaign that included his first-ever Masters 1000 title (Indian Wells).

Next up for Lajovic on Friday will be South African world No. 8 Kevin Anderson, who defeated German Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3, 7-6 (9-7) in the third round.