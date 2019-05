A view of the lights show on Sydney buildings ahead of the official opening of Vivid Sydney 2019 in Sydney, 24 May 2019. EPA/STEVEN SAPHORE

People look at light installations in front of and on the Sydney Harbour Bridge during a preview of Vivid Sydney 2019 in Sydney, Australia, 23 May 2019. EPA/DAVID GRAY

A view of the lights show on Sydney buildings ahead of the official opening of Vivid Sydney 2019 in Sydney, 24 May 2019. EPA/STEVEN SAPHORE

People wearing lights during the official opening of Vivid Sydney 2019 in Sydney, 24 May 2019. EPA/STEVEN SAPHORE

People look at light installations during a preview of Vivid Sydney 2019 in Sydney, Australia, 23 May 2019. EPA/DAVID GRAY

Light installations in the shape of turtles during a preview of Vivid Sydney 2019 in Sydney, Australia, 23 May 2019. EPA/DAVID GRAY

People look at a light projection onto the Museum of Contemporary Art during a preview of Vivid Sydney 2019 in Sydney, Australia, 23 May 2019. EPA/DAVID GRAY

A view of the lights show on the Sydney Opera House ahead of the official opening of Vivid Sydney 2019 in Sydney, 24 May 2019. EPA/STEVEN SAPHORE

A view of the lights show on the Harbour Bridge ahead of the official opening of Vivid Sydney 2019 in Sydney, 24 May 2019. EPA/STEVEN SAPHORE

Landmarks across the Australian city of Sydney including the Opera House and Harbour Bridge are being lit up as part of the Vivid Sydney festival. Besides large-scale light installations, the annual event also offers locals and visitors a chance to experience outdoor performances.

The 2019 edition of Vivid Sydney runs from May 24-June 15.

