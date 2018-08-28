Defender Alberto de la Bella poses during his presentation as a new player at UD Las Palmas in Las Palmas, Spain, Aug. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Elvira Urquijo A.

Spanish defender Alberto de la Bella was presented on Tuesday as a new player for Las Palmas, saying the recently-relegated team is hungry to get back in the top Spanish league.

The 32-year-old joined Las Palmas on a two-year deal with an option for a third from Real Sociedad, where he played 219 games, scoring eight goals and making 16 assists.

"Coming to Las Palmas is not a step back, it's just another experience," De La Bella said during his presentation, adding that the team has the "clear objective" of fighting for promotion.

He said the time had come to leave Real Sociedad, as he understood he "wouldn't have much chance to participate."

The player, who turns 33 in December, promised to share his experience both on the field and in the locker room.

De La Bella spent the 2016-2017 season on loan to Greek club Olympiacos Piraeus, where he played 31 matches and netted two goals and made six assists.