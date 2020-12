A Chinese woman poses for a photo with a child next to the ruins of Yuanmingyuan or the Old Summer Palace during the Spring Festival holiday, on the outskirts of Beijing, China, 31 January 2017. EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Chinese visitors pass by red lanterns during the Spring Festival holiday, at the Yuanmingyuan or Old Summer Palace on the outskirts of Beijing, China, 31 January 2017. EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

A Chinese woman poses for a photo next to red lanterns during the Spring Festival holiday, at the Yuanmingyuan or Old Summer Palace on the outskirts of Beijing, China, 31 January 2017. EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

A horse's head sculpted in bronze that belonged to the Old Summer Palace, considered the pinnacle of Chinese palatial architecture and destroyed by French and English troops in 1860, returned Tuesday to its original home after 160 years.

This is the first time a relic of this type has been "repatriated" to the Old Summer Palace from outside China, according to state agency Xinhua, which lists the piece as the enclosure’s "last lost treasure."EFE-EPA

