Barcelona striker Ousmane Dembele (r.) celebrates after scoring a goal at minute 90 that saved Barcelona from defeat and frustrated Atletico Madrid with a last-minute 1-1 draw after the home team was feeling it had victory in the bag. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Jimenez

A goal by Ousmane Dembele at minute 90 saved Barcelona from defeat and frustrated Atletico Madrid with a last-minute draw after the home team was feeling it had victory in the bag, thanks to Diego Costa's goal earlier in a game almost totally lacking in offense.

Everything remains as it was for Atletico, but not for Barcelona, which awaits Sevilla's results on Sunday to see if it remains at the head of the classification, after a game that seemed to be going nowhere for almost 80 minutes, at which time Diego Costa stirred things up with a goal, followed by Dembele coming to Barca's rescue.

The game was very measured in terms of tactics, with all risks avoided, but also with the intensity demanded of a fight for first place in La Liga.

With the care being taken, there was a remarkable lack of shots at goal. No one assumed that responsibility. Neither Atletico nor Barcelona. Not Griezmann or Diego Costa or Lemar for Atletico, not Messi or Luis Suarez for Barca. Not one player had a shot at goal in the first half or almost all of the second.

The match was waiting for some detail, an individual effort, a show of talent.

Finally a perfect corner kick by Griezmann was headed home by Diego Costa with a determination that no one had shown up to then, and at minute 78, Atletico was on the scoreboard, 1-0.

Had the game ended that way, Barcelona could have dropped several places in La Liga, but at minute 90, Dembele took a deft assist from Messi and finished it to end the game with a 1-1 draw and hold onto first place in La Liga.