Real Madrid's Alvaro Odriozola (r.) vies for the ball with Jony (l.) of Deportivo Alaves during the Spanish La Liga soccer match on Oct. 6, 2018, a 1-0 win for Alaves and Real's fourth straight game without scoring a goal. EFE-EPA/Adrian Ruiz De Hierro

Real Madrid's Raphael Varane (l.) vies for the ball with Jony (r.) of Deportivo Alaves during the Spanish La Liga soccer match on Oct. 6, 2018, a 1-0 win for Alaves and Real's fourth straight game without scoring a goal. EFE-EPA/Adrian Ruiz De Hierro

The captain of Deportivo Alaves, Manu Garcia (c.), scores a goal on Oct. 6, 2018, at minute 95, for a 1-0 win over Real Madrid, which has now gone four straight games without scoring a goal. EFE-EPA/Adrian Ruiz De Hierro

A goal by the captain of Deportivo Alaves, Manu Garcia, at minute 95 only made the ongoing crisis worse for Real Madrid, which repeated the mistakes of its most recent matches for a 1-0 loss.

The Madrid squad has now gone four straight games without scoring a goal, while Alaves - which scored its first La Liga win over Real Madrid in 87 years - is tied with it in the standings at 14 points.

The lack of punch and definition in the final steps to the Alaves goal was once again the downfall of a game in which the second-half entry of Mariano Diaz, Marco Asensio and Vinicius did nothing to change how things were going for the visitors.

Real Madrid went on the attack right from the start and had a number of consecutive chances at goal, notably by Karim Benzema, Dani Ceballos and Nacho Fernandez, forcing Alaves keeper Fernando Pacheco to go all out to make the saves.

Alaves manager Abelardo Fernandez changed tactics and put more players at midfield and tried some fast surprise counterattacks by Jony Rodriguez.

For its part, Real's fierce start began to evaporate as the minutes went by, and though the Madrid team continued to control the ball, its attacks were not so direct.

The best opportunity for Alaves was handled by Jony with a long run and counterattack at minute 77, but he crossed the ball too much and lost it by the left goal post.

Real's second-half substitution of Vinicius for an injured Gareth Bale was not a game changer and did not manage to penetrate the local defense as intended.

Then, when all seemed over and done with, a corner kick bounced off the crossbar and Manu Garcia headed it into the net to make the final score 1-0 in favor of Deportivo Alaves at minute 95, and end another bleak chapter for Real Madrid.