Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar celebrates after scoring a goal against Guingamp during a French League Cup quarterfinal match on Wednesday, Jan. 9, in Paris. EFE-EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Guingamp players celebrate after beating Paris Saint-Germain in their French League Cup quarterfinal match on Wednesday, Jan. 9, in Paris. EFE-EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain (L) battles Guingamp's Christophe Kerbrat during their French League Cup quarterfinal match on Wednesday, Jan. 9, in Paris. EFE-EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain were stunned 2-1 here Wednesday by last-place Guingamp in the French League Cup quarterfinals.

It was only the second loss in all competitions for PSG in the 2018-2019 campaign.

The hosts appeared to have the situation well in hand after Neymar scored on a header in the 63rd minute.

But PSG grew complacent and an aggressive Guingamp forced the home side to commit a pair of fouls that proved fatal to the Parisians' hopes of a sweep of domestic titles.

The first, in the 81st minute, was converted by Yeni N'Gbakoto, while Marcus Thuram, son of legendary French international Lilian Thuram, got the winning goal from the spot in the third minute of stoppage time.

In Wednesday's other quarterfinal contests, struggling AS Monaco prevailed over Rennes on penalties and Girondins bested Le Havre to secure their respective spots in the final four alongside Guingamp and Strasbourg, who edged Lyon 2-1 a day earlier.