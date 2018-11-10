Valencia's captain Dani Parejo (2nd l.) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Getafe and Valencia at Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium in Madrid on Nov. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Valencia's Dani Parejo (l.) celebrates after scoring during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Getafe and Valencia at Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium in Madrid on Nov. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Valencia captain and midfielder Dani Parejo on Saturday scored the lone goal against ten-man Getafe on a penalty try in the closing minutes, securing the Bats' second victory of its La Liga season after a winless skid that continued for four matches.

Valencia's much-needed win came after its French forward Kevin Gameiro was fouled inside Getafe's area by defender Bruno Gonzalez, who was sent off the pitch after being booked twice.

Head coach Marcelino Garcia Toral had been relying on forward Santi Mina, considering the four goals he scored in the team's last three duels, but his teammate Rodrigo was the one who shone at Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium.

Just four minutes into the game, Spanish international striker Rodrigo was set up for a one-on-one situation against Getafe keeper David Soria, but his shot went wide.

Rodrigo squandered another scoring chance on a shot that was saved by Soria in another one-on-one situation.

Meanwhile, Getafe came close to getting on the scoreboard, especially on a double chance that started with a header from defender Leandro Cabrera off a corner kick, followed by a shot from striker Jorge Molina, but with no success.

Getafe had a lot of drive as it dominated both sides of the field and had more depth on the attack, putting constant pressure on Valencia.

Just before halftime, Rodrigo had another chance that was again saved by Soria, and the scoreless tie continued.

After the break, Getafe had another corner kick that ended with a shot by Molina that hit the post, just like the one he fired in the first half.

The second half was evenly matched, with both teams able to penetrate the other's area. All that changed, however, after the 79th minute, when Bruno grabbed Gameiro inside the box. The referee whistled a penalty kick for the Bats and sent Getafe's defender off the pitch.

Amid continuous whistling by the host team's supporters, Parejo, who had played for Getafe between 2009-2011, kept his cool and successfully converted the penalty kick into the late, lone goal that won the game for Valencia.

With its second goal in La Liga so far, Valencia provisionally moved up to the 14th spot in the standings with 14 points, while Getafe moved down to 10th place with 16 points and could fall further if Girona tops Leganes later in the day.