Getafe's Jorge Molina (L) is tackled by Real Valladolid defender Moi Delgado during the first leg of their Copa del Rey knockout stage tie in Getafe, Spain, on Wednesday, Jan. 9. EFE-EPA/Mariscal.

Real Valladolid goalkeeper Yoel Rodriguez leaps to stop a shot by Getafe's Bruno Gonzalez (No. 4) during the first leg of a Copa del Rey knockout stage tie in Getafe, Spain, on Wednesday, Jan. 9. EFE-EPA/Mariscal

Getafe players celebrate a goal against Real Valladolid during the first leg of their Copa del Rey round-of-16 tie in Getafe, Spain, on Wednesday, Jan. 9. EFE-EPA/Mariscal.

Getafe needed a goal in stoppage time here Wednesday to prevail 1-0 against Real Valladolid in the first leg of their Copa del Rey round-of-16 tie.

Both Getafe - seventh in LaLiga with hopes of reaching Europe - and newly promoted Valladolid, currently 4 points above the drop zone, opted to start mainly subs for the contest on a cold night in suburban Madrid.

The only real scoring opportunity of a dull first half came two minutes before the break, when a header by Getafe's Ignasi Miquel went over the crossbar.

Things got livelier after the re-start. Valladolid's Daniele Verde forced a save by home goalkeeper Leandro Chichizola minutes before visiting netminder Yoel Rodriguez turned aside a strike by Getafe forward Samu Saiz.

Rodriguez was tested again a few minutes later by a Sebastian Cristoforo header from close range.

Two minutes into stoppage time, Rodriguez came off his line to stymie Getafe's Jorge Molina, who served up a cross for Angel to head into the empty net.