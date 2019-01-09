Getafe needed a goal in stoppage time here Wednesday to prevail 1-0 against Real Valladolid in the first leg of their Copa del Rey round-of-16 tie.
Both Getafe - seventh in LaLiga with hopes of reaching Europe - and newly promoted Valladolid, currently 4 points above the drop zone, opted to start mainly subs for the contest on a cold night in suburban Madrid.
The only real scoring opportunity of a dull first half came two minutes before the break, when a header by Getafe's Ignasi Miquel went over the crossbar.
Things got livelier after the re-start. Valladolid's Daniele Verde forced a save by home goalkeeper Leandro Chichizola minutes before visiting netminder Yoel Rodriguez turned aside a strike by Getafe forward Samu Saiz.
Rodriguez was tested again a few minutes later by a Sebastian Cristoforo header from close range.
Two minutes into stoppage time, Rodriguez came off his line to stymie Getafe's Jorge Molina, who served up a cross for Angel to head into the empty net.