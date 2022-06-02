Carlos Lopez Estrada attends the opening of LALIFF 2022 at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles, on June 1, 2022. EFE/Guillermo Azabal

Latin American cinema returned to Hollywood on Wednesday with the opening of the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival (LALIFF), the most important event for the Hispanic world in the mecca of the audiovisual industry.

The iconic TCL Chinese Theatre, one of the most famous cinemas in Los Angeles, will host dozens of screenings, discussions and events between Jun.1-5, including the premiere of the eagerly awaited "The Father of the Bride", with stars such as Gloria Estefan, Diego Boneta and Andy García. EFE