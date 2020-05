Ricardo Rodriguez (L) and Harold Sarabia (R), Colombian volunteers, wear protective facial masks as they work as part of the Link Aid voluntary team to deliver food meals for people in need in Paris, France, 13 May 2020. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA

Ricardo Rodriguez, a Colombian volunteer, one of the founders of Link Aid voluntary team to deliver food meals for people in need, wears a protective facial mask as he stands next to Madeleine Church in Paris, France, 13 May 2020 (issued 16 May 2020). EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA

Ricardo Rodriguez (L) and Harold Sarabia (R), Colombian volunteers, wear protective facial masks as they work as part of the Link Aid voluntary team to deliver food meals for people in need in Paris, France, 13 May 2020. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA

Ricardo Rodriguez (L) and Harold Sarabia (R), Colombian volunteers, wear protective facial masks stand next to Madeleine Church as they work as parts of the Link Aid voluntary team to deliver food meals for people in need in, France, 13 May 2020. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA

Ricardo Rodriguez (L) and Harold Sarabia (R), Colombian volunteers, wear protective facial masks as they work as part of the Link Aid voluntary team to deliver food meals for people in need in Paris, France, 13 May 2020. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA

The lockdown in France has spawned a new solidarity network among that began with a fundraiser for 20 families and has grown into the Link Aid organization, which seeks to continue helping the Latino community as normality is slowly restored.

The idea came from the knowledge many would lose jobs and income during the lockdown that began on 17 March and ended on 11 May.