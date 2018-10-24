Formula One legend and three-time World Champion Niki Lauda is seen in the paddock ahead of the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park circuit in Melbourne, Australia, Mar. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVE ACREE

Former Austrian Formula One driver Niki Lauda on Wednesday was discharged from a Vienna hospital after undergoing a lung transplant.

Lauda, 69, was released in good general condition and is to start several week-long intensive rehabilitation programs, according to the Vienna AKH hospital.

The three-time F1 champion was hospitalized in Vienna on Aug. 2 as his condition deteriorated after contracting the flu while on vacation on the Spanish island of Ibiza.

In 1976, Lauda was involved in a serious accident at the German circuit of Nürburgring, sustaining severe burns.

He underwent two kidney transplants in 1997 and 2005, respectively.

Apart from his decorated Formula One career, Lauda later became a businessman, founding several airlines.