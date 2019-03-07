Chicago Bulls guard Shaquille Harrison (L) drives to shoot on Philadelphia 76ers guard Jimmy Butler (R) during the NBA game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Chicago Bull at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Mar. 06, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Chicago Bulls guard Kris Dunn (R) shoots on Philadelphia 76ers center Amir Johnson (L) during the NBA game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Chicago Bull at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Mar. 06, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons of Australia (C) drives between Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez (L) and Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen of Finland (R) during the NBA game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Chicago Bull at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Mar. 06, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Philadelphia 76ers guard Jimmy Butler (L) shoots on Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen of Finland (R) goes to the basket during the NBA game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Chicago Bull at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Mar. 06, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (R) is fouled by Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (L) during the NBA game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Chicago Bull at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Mar. 06, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Zach LaVine scored 39 points, including the last-minute dunk that took the Chicago Bulls to a close 108-107 victory against the Philadelphia 76ers at the United Center on Wednesday.

LaVine scored 13 points in the last quarter, when the Bulls wiped out a 10-point deficit to pull off the surprising win.

He also made five rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes of play.

The teams had to go back onto the court after a timekeeping error led to a premature buzzer.

"It's kind of weird. You run off the court (...) and you got to come back on the court, game's not over yet," LaVine said in a postgame interview.

"If you don't hurry up, you can delay a game and that leads to a technical and we're not going to lose a game on nothing like that so I ran back in and tried to get it back on the court," he added.

"We had to be aggressive. I think we only have three TV games this year but you know, I'm always competitive each and every game regardless of where it is," the Bulls guard said.

The Bulls (19-47), placed 13th in the Eastern Conference, picked up their sixth win in the last 10 games.

Center Robin Lopez narrowly missed a double-double with 19 points and nine rebounds and Otto Porter had 15 points and nine rebounds while both handed out three assists each for the Chicago team.

Power forward Lauri Markkanen contributed 11 points and 8 rebounds with one assist to be the fourth Bulls player with double-digit scores.

Jimmy Butler made 22 points to emerge as the top scorer for the 76ers (41-24), who are in fourth place in the Eastern Division, seven points and seven-and-a-half games behind leaders Milwaukee Bucks.

Butler played 36 minutes and also had three rebounds and four assists.

Ben Simmons made a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds and handed out seven assists while J.J. Redick added another 11 points for the Philadelphia team.

Tobias Harris and James Ennis III scored 13 and 11 points respectively to round off the list of players with double-digit scores.

The 76ers are 4-3 since the All-Star break, with All-Star center Joel Embiid sitting out due to a sore left knee.