Nato leaders must work urgently to bring an end to Russia’s blockade of Ukrainian food exports through political or military means, Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko told Efe at the Alliance summit taking place in Madrid.
Goncharenko, who represents a district of Odesa, in the country’s south, as a member of Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, warned that millions could starve if a solution is not found.
“The situation is very difficult, it is a challenge and threat to the whole world,” the member of the European Solidarity party, which is led by former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko, told Efe in an interview at the Nato summit.
“The main gates for Ukrainian agricultural exports are the three ports of Odesa, and today they are blocked and it means that millions of people are starving in the world and already dying of hunger because of this.
(...)