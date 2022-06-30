Odesa (Ukraine), 07/06/2022.- Trucks with wheat wait to be processed at the Ukraine-Moldova border crossing Palanka, Ukraine, 07 June 2022. Ukraine faces logistic problems exporting its harvest to the world market due to the Russian invasion. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. (Moldavia, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Melitopol (Ukraine), 14/06/2022.- Ears of wheat are seen in a wheat field near Melitopol, Zaporizhia region, Ukraine, 14 June 2022 (Issued on 15 June 2022). The conflict in Ukraine has affected the availability and price of wheat worldwide. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations said in its 10 June note assessing the risks emanating from the conflict in Ukraine that 'the current war raises concerns over whether crops will be harvested. It has already led to the closures of ports and oilseed crushing operations, affecting products intended for the export markets'. These are taking a toll on the country's exports of grains and vegetable oils. The city of Melitopol is located on the territory controlled by the troops of the Russian Federation and the city is administered by the Military-Civilian Administration controlled by Russia. On 24 February 2022 Russian troops entered the Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'Special Military Operation', starting an armed conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Nato leaders must work urgently to bring an end to Russia’s blockade of Ukrainian food exports through political or military means, Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko told Efe at the Alliance summit taking place in Madrid.

Goncharenko, who represents a district of Odesa, in the country’s south, as a member of Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, warned that millions could starve if a solution is not found.

“The situation is very difficult, it is a challenge and threat to the whole world,” the member of the European Solidarity party, which is led by former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko, told Efe in an interview at the Nato summit.

“The main gates for Ukrainian agricultural exports are the three ports of Odesa, and today they are blocked and it means that millions of people are starving in the world and already dying of hunger because of this.

(...)