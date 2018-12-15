A poor first half display against the Brooklyn Nets meant the Washington Wizards slumped to their fourth consecutive defeat Friday night.
After shipping 70 first half points, including 43 in the second quarter, the Wizards never looked like overcoming the Nets, eventually falling 125-118.
The scoreline flattered them somewhat, as the gulf between the two teams, especially in the first two quarters, was much greater than a mere eight points.
As usual, the Wizards (11-18) were led by Bradley Beal who scored 31 points, with John Wall adding 17 points and 13 assists.
Spencer Dinwiddie scored 27 points while Joe Harris added 19 as Brooklyn (12-18) cruised to victory.