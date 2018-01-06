Spal's Mirko Antenucci scores a goal (2-3) during the Italian Serie A soccer match Spal 2013 vs S.S Lazio at Paolo Mazza Stadium in Ferrara, Italy, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ELISABETTA BARACCHI

Lazio's Ciro Immobile scores his 4th goal (2-5) during the Italian Serie A soccer match Spal 2013 vs S.S Lazio at Paolo Mazza Stadium in Ferrara, Italy, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ELISABETTA BARACCHI

Lazio's players celebrate the victory with their supporters after the Italian Serie A soccer match Spal 2013 vs S.S Lazio at Paolo Mazza Stadium in Ferrara, Italy, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ELISABETTA BARACCHI

Lazio on Saturday thrashed SPAL 5-2, while Napoli defeated Verona 2-0 to continue to lead the Serie A table in the 20th round of the Italian league.

Lazio's striker Ciro Immobile scored four goals to help give his side the 5-2 away victory over SPAL.

Luis Alberto opened the scoring for Lazio just five minutes into the match, while SPAL's Mirco Antenucci netted the equalizer three minutes later from a penalty.

Immobile scored his first goal of the match in the 19th minute, then struck again seven minutes later.

Antenucci narrowed the gap with the second goal for his side in the 31st minute.

Immobile scored the fourth goal for Lazio just four minutes before the end of the first half, and netted the fifth in the 51st minute to secure the win.

After this match, Lazio is in the fourth position with 40 points, two points behind third-placed Inter Milan, while SPAL holds the 17th position with 15 points.

In the same round, Napoli defeated Verona 2-0 to remain in the top spot of the Serie A table with 51 points, four points ahead of defending champion Juventus, which is set to visit Cagliari later on Saturday.

Earlier Saturday, Torino pulled off a 3-0 home win over Bologna to hold the ninth position with 28 points.

AC Milan defeated Crotone 1-0, while Sassuolo lost 1-0 to Genoa.

Benevento made a 3-2 home win over Sampdoria in the same round.

Despite this defeat, Sampdoria remains in the sixth position with 30 points, nine points behind fifth-placed Roma.