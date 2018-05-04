Italian MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Movistar Yamaha in action during the free practice session of the 2018 Motorcycling Gran Prix of Spain at the Jerez-Angel Nieto Racetrack in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, May 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN RIOS

Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda in action during the free practice session of the 2018 Motorcycling Gran Prix of Spain at the Jerez-Angel Nieto Racetrack in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, May 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN RIOS

Swiss MotoGP rider Thomas Luthi of EG 0,0 Marc VDS Racing Team in action during the free practice session of the 2018 Motorcycling Gran Prix of Spain at the Jerez-Angel Nieto Racetrack in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, May 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN RIOS

(L-R, front row) British rider Cal Crutchlow of LCR Honda, Italian rider Andrea Iannone of Suzuki, Italian rider Valentino Rossi of Movistar Yamaha and French rider Johann Zarco of Monster Yamaha Tech 3 in action during the MotoGP free practice session of the 2018 Motorcycling Gran Prix of Spain at the Jerez-Angel Nieto Racetrack in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, May 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN RIOS

British rider Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) took the lead here Friday in the second free practice session for the Spanish motorcycle Grand Prix.

Crutchlow's fastest lap around the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto was 1:38.614, 0.028 seconds better than Spaniard Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda), followed by Frenchman Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) and Italy's Andrea Iannone (Team SUZUKI ECSTAR).

Spain's Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda), the defending MotoGP champion, came in fifth, while the leader in Free Practice 1, Italy's Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati), was sixth.