British rider Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) took the lead here Friday in the second free practice session for the Spanish motorcycle Grand Prix.
Crutchlow's fastest lap around the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto was 1:38.614, 0.028 seconds better than Spaniard Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda), followed by Frenchman Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) and Italy's Andrea Iannone (Team SUZUKI ECSTAR).
Spain's Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda), the defending MotoGP champion, came in fifth, while the leader in Free Practice 1, Italy's Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati), was sixth.