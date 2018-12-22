FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi (R) scores against Celta goalkeeper Ruben Blanco (L) during a La Liga match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, on Dec. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

FC Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele (L) battles for the ball with Celta Vigo's Brais Mendez (R) during a La Liga match played at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, on Dec. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring against Celta Vigo during a La Liga match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, on Dec. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alberto Estevez

FC Barcelona will head into the new year three points clear of their nearest La Liga rivals after a 2-0 victory here Saturday over Celta Vigo, a match in which most of the excitement occurred in the first 45 minutes.

With their Matchday 17 victory at Camp Nou in front of nearly 80,000 spectators, Barça continued a dominant run of form in the Spanish league in which they have scored 13 goals and not allowed any over their last four games.

The home side scored in their first opportunity of the match, with Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba playing their trademark two-man game to perfection before goalkeeper Ruben Blanco's save of a shot by the Argentine superstar went to Ousmane Dembele, who scored at close range in the 10th minute.

Although Alba failed to stretch that lead on a counter-attack when his shot was blocked by a defender at the goal line, he and Messi combined once again just before halftime on a play that the Argentine finished off in a one-on-one opportunity against Blanco.

Barça, however, played more passively in the second half, content to cede possession and seek out chances on the counter-attack.

Celta started to create chances in the hosts' area, although goalie Marc-Andre ter Stegen was up to the task to stymie chances by Brais Mendez and Fran Beltran.

Barça's best chance in the latter stages came on a shot by Luis Suarez that went just wide of the left upright.

Celta attempted 11 shots to Barcelona's nine during the match, although only one of those tries by the visitors was on target.

With the win, the Catalans (37 points) have a three-point lead over second-place Atletico Madrid in the Spanish league.

Third-placed Sevilla also can move to within three points of Barça by defeating Leganes on Sunday.