Lebanese protesters form a human chain along the coast from north to south as a symbol of unity, during an anti-government protest at Ein Mreisseh area at the coast of Beirut, Lebanon, 27 October 2019. EPA-EFE/NABIL MOUNZER

Lebanese protesters form a human chain along the coast from north to south as a symbol of unity, during an anti-government protest at Zaitunay Bay area in Beirut, Lebanon, 27 October 2019. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

After 11 consecutive days of protests across Lebanon that left roads blocked and forced the closing of public institutions and shops, the Arab country now faces shortages of basic food products like flour.

The flour producers' association on Sunday warned that reserves could run out "within 20 days" since trucks transporting wheat and other products cannot make their way through the main streets.