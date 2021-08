Supporters of the Free Patriotic Movement release paper lanterns to mark one year after a huge explosion in Beirut's port, at Ashrafieh area in Beirut, Lebanon, 03 August 2021. EFE-EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

Members of the Lebanese Internal Security Forces carry flowers to commemorate the first anniversary of the explosion in the port ?of Beirut, in Beirut, Lebanon, 04 August 2021. EFE-EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

Members of the Lebanese Internal Security Forces put flowers in front of a memorial in memory of the victims of the explosion in Beirut's port, in Beirut, Lebanon, 04 August 2021. EFE-EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

Lebanon on Wednesday marked the first anniversary of the deadly Beirut explosion with a series of acts to honor the victims and rallies to demand justice as the investigation stalls.

Besides a vigil and a mass, activists have organized three mass protests, among other rallies, that will converge at 2pm UTC at the port, the ground zero of the devastating blast that killed over 200 people and injured 6,500. EFE