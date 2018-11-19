Los Angeles forward LeBron James dunks against the Miami Heat during the first half of their NBA game at the AmericanAirlines Arena Miami, Florida, USA, Nov. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Star forward LeBron James returned to the American Airlines Arena in Miami on Sunday with the Los Angeles Lakers and scored 51 points to help them beat his former franchise Miami Heat 113-97.

James, who had played with the Heat for four seasons and helped them win two titles, scored 19 points in the first quarter and set the tone of the match.

He also caught eight rebounds and his 51 points were his personal highest score in a match this season and also his best against the Heat.

Shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had scored 19 points for the Lakers while power forward Kyle Kuzma scored 15.

Shooting guard Wayne Ellington scored 19 points for Miami (6-10), who lost their fourth straight game at home and are going through their second worst start to the season in 12 years.

Forward Josh Richardson scored 17 points for the Heat before being ejected in the fourth quarter for throwing one of his shoes into the stands.

Shooting guard Tyler Johnson and forward Rodney McGruder scored 17 and 14 points respectively for Miami.