The presidential candidate of the Argentine left, Nicolas del Caño, seen during in interview with EFE on Oct. 3, 2019, says the pro-capital policies of conservative incumbent Mauricio Macri have failed the nation and that the ostensible opposition and organized labor have collaborated in that failure. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni.

The presidential candidate of the Argentine left, Nicolas del Caño, says the pro-capital policies of conservative incumbent Mauricio Macri have failed the nation and proposed measures to finish the terror that in his opinion the government has instilled with the collaboration of the ostensible opposition and organized labor.

"Using the country's wealth to benefit the great majorities and not the tiny handful of landowners, bankers and big businessmen who have been looting the country" is the platform of the standard-bearer of the Left and Workers Front (FIT).